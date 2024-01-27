Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 182 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,270,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,136,385. The stock has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,822,720. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

