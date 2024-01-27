authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Major Shareholder Purchases $29,434.79 in Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 3,311 shares of authID stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,434.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,126,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,010,157.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stephen Jeffrey Garchik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 5,394 shares of authID stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $48,546.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 15,500 shares of authID stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $139,655.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUID opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. authID Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,685.77% and a negative return on equity of 779.67%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in authID by 138.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in authID by 918.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 939,476 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in authID in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of authID by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of authID in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

