Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NYSE:ATMU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 226,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,648. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $396.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.93 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 79.43%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,200 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $101,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,268 shares in the company, valued at $375,533.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth about $10,128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,476,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $7,388,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

