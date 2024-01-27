Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) by 773.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,431,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 575,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Asensus Surgical by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asensus Surgical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 80,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asensus Surgical by 8.5% during the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.47. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 103.62% and a negative net margin of 1,409.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASXC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Asensus Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

