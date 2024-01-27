Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 56664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 116.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AROC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Archrock Stock Up 4.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.04 million. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Archrock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Archrock by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 180,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

