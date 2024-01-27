Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Downgraded by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after buying an additional 311,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

