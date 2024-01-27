Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.05. 10,652,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,643. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after purchasing an additional 105,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

