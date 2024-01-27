Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.73 on Friday, hitting $166.90. 6,653,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.96 and a 1 year high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

