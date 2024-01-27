Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $24,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $54.47. 75,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,655. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

