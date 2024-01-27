APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.28.

Shares of APA opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. APA has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. APA’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

