Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $26,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 88.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $22.68. 5,238,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681,516. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 3.20. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

