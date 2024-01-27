AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $16.85

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $17.95. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 1,217,437 shares.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AU. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $1,031,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $241,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $461,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 440.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
