Analyzing Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELF) & Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Haier Electronics Group and Vuzix are both consumer durables companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A Vuzix -293.90% -38.58% -35.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and Vuzix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vuzix $11.84 million 9.20 -$40.76 million ($0.64) -2.69

Analyst Recommendations

Haier Electronics Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vuzix.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Haier Electronics Group and Vuzix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vuzix 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vuzix has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.49%. Given Vuzix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Haier Electronics Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.5% of Vuzix shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vuzix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vuzix beats Haier Electronics Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions. The company sells its products through resellers, distributors, direct to commercial customers, and online stores, as well as various Vuzix operated web stores in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York.

