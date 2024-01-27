Analyzing Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A -$277.42 million ($4.89) -8.67 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.44

Analyst Recommendations

SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and Cortexyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.03%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -63.82% -55.85% Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53%

Summary

Cortexyme beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas, as well as Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of NF1-PN; mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat solid tumors. In addition, it develops BGB-3245, an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline LLC; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

