Analysts Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target at $123.25

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $218,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,354,696.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $734,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $412,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,839 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $400,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $246,906,000 after buying an additional 65,207 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $96.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.28 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.12.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

