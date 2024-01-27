Analysts Set Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) PT at $29.71

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Get Verastem alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verastem

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

In related news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $105,523. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Verastem during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Verastem by 104.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of VSTM opened at $11.52 on Friday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.17. On average, analysts predict that Verastem will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.