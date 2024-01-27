Analysts Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) PT at $105.50

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

NYSE CPK opened at $101.89 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.77%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.