Analysts Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Price Target at $38.43

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CAE stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

