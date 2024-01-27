Analysts Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT at $71.09

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXNX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th.

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,905. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXNX opened at $68.01 on Friday. Axonics has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

