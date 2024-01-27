AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.01

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $4.40. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 870,783 shares.

AMTD Digital Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

Get AMTD Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMTD Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.