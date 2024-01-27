Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.89

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.89 and last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 15717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

View Our Latest Report on ABCB

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also

