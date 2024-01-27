Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 80.82%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $391.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

