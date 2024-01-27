American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.93

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.93 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 258941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

