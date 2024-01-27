American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,367 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,521,000 after acquiring an additional 448,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $736,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $674,573,000 after buying an additional 408,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,063. The company has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

