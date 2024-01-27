American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.650-13.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.0 billion-$67.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.3 billion. American Express also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.65-13.15 EPS.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $13.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.43. 13,555,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,542. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $165.35. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $204.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank cut American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.