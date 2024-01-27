American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18, RTT News reports. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.15) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.25-$3.25 EPS.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 45,618,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,212,048. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in American Airlines Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Airlines Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,085 shares of the airline’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

