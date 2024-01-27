Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Amcor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 5.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.7 %

AMCR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. 6,318,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.25.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

