Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.73

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.73 and last traded at $150.53, with a volume of 3575445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.70.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average of $133.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

