Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.14.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,494,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $154.76. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

