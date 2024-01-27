Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,494,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $154.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.