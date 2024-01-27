ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.705 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

ALLETE has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 63.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ALLETE to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. 248,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,601. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 16,352.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

