Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.30

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as C$82.30 and last traded at C$82.06, with a volume of 118735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$81.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ATD. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of C$22.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 4.5414119 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

