Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.70.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $456.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.39 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. Analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $28,898.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,298 shares of company stock worth $48,650 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,601,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

