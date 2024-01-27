Alan Taylor Sells 15,000 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Weave Communications Trading Down 2.3 %
WEAV stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. 548,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,167. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Piper Sandler raised Weave Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Weave Communications
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
