Alan Taylor Sells 15,000 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Weave Communications Trading Down 2.3 %

WEAV stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.80. 548,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,167. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Weave Communications by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weave Communications by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Weave Communications by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Weave Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

