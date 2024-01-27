Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIRI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.72. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

