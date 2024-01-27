Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $283.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,490.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day moving average is $118.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

