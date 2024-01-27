Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $60.37. 354,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.80.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $368.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,155 shares of company stock worth $3,002,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,827,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.