Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 2.7%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 84,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,326,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $571.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

