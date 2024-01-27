Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 26,015 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,015 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,022,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,213. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

