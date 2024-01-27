Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.33. 3,115,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $55.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Read Our Latest Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.