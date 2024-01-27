Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,404,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,442. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

