Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,992 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,325,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313,404. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.