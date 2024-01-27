Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,976 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $710,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Splunk by 204.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 171.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.00, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.11. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $153.88.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Splunk

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.