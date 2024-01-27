Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.43. The stock had a trading volume of 139,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $112.84 and a 1 year high of $152.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.48. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.21.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

