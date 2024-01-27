Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.42 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $2,730,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. 12,150,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,153,555. The company has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

