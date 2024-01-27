Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.16 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,790 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after buying an additional 220,698,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,416,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

