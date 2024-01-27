Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $1,461,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,395,120.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,799 shares of company stock valued at $65,566,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $3.44 on Friday, hitting $247.79. 1,421,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,626. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.90.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.82.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

