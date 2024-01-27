Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.39 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Bath & Body Works worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,591. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.