Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $665,000. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 153.0% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 32,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 578,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $722,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. 21,484,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,891,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

