Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 6,503 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after purchasing an additional 463,055 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 423,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,170 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

